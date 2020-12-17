Williams, Hunter lead Purdue past No. 20 Ohio State 67-60

Matt Painter won his 50th game over a ranked opponent since becoming Purdue's coach 16 seasons ago.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams had 16 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists to help Purdue beat No. 20 Ohio State 67-60.

Eric Hunter Jr. added a season-best 15 points for the Boilermakers as Matt Painter won his 50th game over a ranked opponent since becoming Purdue's coach 16 seasons ago.

The Buckeyes were led by Justice Sueing with 14 points but lost for the first time season.