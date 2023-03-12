UIndy men crowned swim and dive national champions, a historic 1st for the program

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis' men's swimming and diving team made history this weekend at the 2023 NCAA DII Championships.
The Greyhounds captured their first national title in program history and also became the first-ever UIndy men's program to win a team championship.
The national meet was held at the IU Natatorium in downtown Indianapolis Tuesday through Saturday.
On Friday night the Greyhounds won their first men's 200 free relay title. Jeron Thompson, Diego Mas, Joao Silva and Aqeel Joseph had the fastest relay race in DII this season. It was also the fastest in UIndy history, touching in a lightning-quick 1:17.19.
On Saturday night the Greyhounds were crowned the newest DII Men's Swim and Dive National Champions.
Meanwhile, the UIndy women's team earned its second consecutive runner-up trophy at Nationals, as both teams combined for a program-record eight event titles.