UIndy men crowned swim and dive national champions, a historic 1st for the program

It was a historic week for UIndy's men's and women's swim and dive teams as both teams combined for a program record eight event titles.

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis' men's swimming and diving team made history this weekend at the 2023 NCAA DII Championships.

The Greyhounds captured their first national title in program history and also became the first-ever UIndy men's program to win a team championship.

The national meet was held at the IU Natatorium in downtown Indianapolis Tuesday through Saturday.

On Friday night the Greyhounds won their first men's 200 free relay title. Jeron Thompson, Diego Mas, Joao Silva and Aqeel Joseph had the fastest relay race in DII this season. It was also the fastest in UIndy history, touching in a lightning-quick 1:17.19.

On Saturday night the Greyhounds were crowned the newest DII Men's Swim and Dive National Champions.

Presenting the 2023 NCAA Division II Men's Swim & Dive National Champions...



The University of Indianapolis Greyhounds!#D2MSD | #MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/QSh35plXl5 — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the UIndy women's team earned its second consecutive runner-up trophy at Nationals, as both teams combined for a program-record eight event titles.