UGA football player, staff member killed in crash

Two other people in the car were members of the University of Georgia football program.

ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, Chandler LeCroy, 24, who was a member of the football staff, was transported to the hospital where she also died as a result of her injuries.

"Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach," head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day."

A 21-year-old male passenger had minor injuries and a 26-year-old female passenger had serious injuries but are stable. UGA said they were also members of the football program.

Willock was a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman who grew up in New Milford, New Jersey. He played in all 15 games for the national championship team.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, the UGA Athletic Association said:

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

