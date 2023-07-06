Trine wins softball national title with 1-0 walk-off win

The Thunder beat Salisbury University twice on Wednesday to claim their first national championship.

MARSHALL, Texas — With their backs against the the wall once again, the Trine Thunder came through, bringing home their first national championship.

The Thunder entered the day trailing Salisbury University 1-0 in the best-of-3 championship series. They evened the series Wednesday afternoon with their bats, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 6-2 win.

Karley Trine, a freshman from Kokomo, scored twice and drove in a run in the victory.

The winner-take-all Game 3 was a different story.

Neither team was able to plate a run through the first six innings. Thunder pitcher Alexis Minchon retired the side in order in the top of the seventh, giving Trine a chance to win in their last at bat.

Emma Beyer opened the inning with a single to center and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. After a strikeout, Carolyn Biel singled down the left field line, scoring Beyer from second with the winning run.

Minchon struck out five in the complete-game win, retiring the last 14 Salisbury hitters she faced.

Debbie Hill, a freshman pitcher from Whiteland High School, was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Hill struck out 10 batters and hit a two-run homerun in a 4-1 win over Coe College Monday to send the Thunder to the championship series.

Trine features nine players from central Indiana on their roster, including: