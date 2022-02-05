x
Frazier, No. 18 Illinois surge in 2nd half past Indiana

The Fighting Illini have won four straight overall and the last two on the Hoosiers' home floor.
Credit: AP
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) attempts to block a shot by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trent Frazier scored 23 points, Kofi Cockburn added 17 and No. 18 Illinois surged in the second half to beat Indiana 74-57. 

The Fighting Illini have won four straight overall and the last two on the Hoosiers' home floor. Illinois is 17-5 overall.

Race Thompson had 13 points and Xavier Johnson added 12 for Indiana, which fell to 16-6. 

The Hoosiers got limited minutes from preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who once struggled with foul trouble.

Next up the Hoosiers will travel to Evanston, Illinois, on Tuesday, Feb. 8 to take on Northwestern. The game beings at 9 p.m.

