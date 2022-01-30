Holden lifts Wright St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 75-63

Tanner Holden had 23 points as Wright State topped Purdue Fort Wayne 75-63.

DAYTON, Ohio — Purdue Fort Wayne dropped a Horizon League contest at Wright State on Sunday at the Nutter Center 75-63.

The Mastodons and the Raiders were neck and neck with Wright State leading 29-26 with four minutes left in the half. But in those four minutes, Wright State began to pull away, closing out the half with a 36-30 lead.

The Mastodons took 33 shots in the opening half, tied for the second-most for Purdue Fort Wayne against a Division I opponent this season in a first half.

Bobby Planutis opened the second half with the first five points for the Mastodons.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 14 points and eight rebounds. Damian Chong Qui totaled 12 points.

Bobby Planutis gets his defender in the air and takes advantage. Call him him Bobby Dunks.#HLMBB #FeelTheRumble pic.twitter.com/KCcroHBF2H — Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Basketball (@MastodonMBB) January 30, 2022

Tanner Holden had 23 points for the Raiders and Grant Basile had 21.

With this win, Wright State improved to 12-10 (9-4 Horizon). Purdue Fort Wayne is now 11-10 (6-6 Horizon).