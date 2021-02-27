Stefanovic scores 16, Purdue beats Penn State 73-52

It was the Boilermakers’ largest margin of victory at Penn State since a 64-42 win on Jan. 23, 2008.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sasha Stefanovic scored 16 points, Jaden Ivey added 14 points, and Purdue cruised to a 73-52 win over Penn State.

The freshman Ivey had a season-high four blocks for the Boilermakers, who won their ninth of the last 12 and tied No. 9 Iowa for fourth place in the Big Ten standings.

It was the Boilermakers’ largest margin of victory at Penn State since a 64-42 win on Jan. 23, 2008.

Trevion Williams had 11 points and Eric Hunter Jr. 10 as the Boilermakers made 27 of 52 shots from the field.