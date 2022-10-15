Oops: SMU's live pony mascot had an accident during his touchdown celebration run

Peruna's accident delayed the game for about 15 minutes, as crews worked to clean up the field.

DALLAS — When you gotta go, you gotta go.

SMU learned that the hard way Friday night, despite a 40-34 home win over Navy to snap a three-game losing streak.

After the Mustangs scored early in the third quarter, two handlers escorted SMU's live pony mascot, Peruna, onto the field for his customary celebration run.

Peruna - officially known as Peruna IX after debuting in 2011 - left behind more than school spirit.

As it turned out, the Shetland pony just couldn't hold it, and he proceeded to, well, poop as he trotted toward midfield.

When nature calls...

Peruna's accident delayed the game for about 15 minutes, as crews worked to clean up the field.

Apparently this doesn't happen often. SMU didn't seem to have a shovel or scooping device on hand. No, instead, resourceful staffers cleaned up Peruna's droppings with paper Powerade cups.

Here's the video:

I’ve reached a point in my life where I get the video of SMU’s horse pooping sent to me. #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/hmIaMlN8PI — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) October 15, 2022

ESPN announcer Roy Philpott delicately explained the holdup.

"Just deducing kind of what's happening here, perhaps a little leftovers remain on the field of play...required some extra attention," said Philpott, as his broadcaster partner cackled in the background. "And I do believe I've seen it all now."

The delay wasn't all bad. The touchdown, a 60-yard run from quarterback Tanner Mordecai, was a go-ahead score for SMU, and the Mustangs never trailed again, holding off the Midshipmen for their third win of the season.

And now we all know Peruna's name.