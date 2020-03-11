MADISON, Wisconsin — Purdue's football game at Wisconsin Saturday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez made the announcement Tuesday.
Alvarez' comments were posted on the UW football website:
"I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff. We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible."
The school reported five (two staff and three student-athletes) positive COVID-19 PCR tests since Saturday, Oct. 31. Between Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 10 student-athletes 11 staff registered positive tests.
Wisconsin first paused team activities on Oct. 28 and its game at Nebraska on Oct. 31 was canceled.
