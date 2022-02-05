Ivey, Williams lead No. 4 Purdue past Michigan 82-76

Purdue's Jaden Ivey scored 23 points, Trevion Williams added 19 and Zach Edey contributed 13.

Williams came off the bench to hit 7 of 8 shots. The Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) held a 44-26 edge on points in the paint and a 32-22 edge in rebounds.

Zach Edey contributed 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Purdue.

Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines (11-9, 5-5) with 28 points, tying his career high.

Dickinson, who hit 12 of 17 shots, has now scored 20 or more points in six of the last seven games.

Devante' Jones added 13 and Caleb Houstan 11 points for Michigan.

⏰: 3:57 2nd



Purdue leads 72-65 with Ivey heading to the FT line.



Jaden hasn't shot it great, but has 16 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds.



Edey with 13 & 9, going for second straight double-double.



Sasha with 9 pts (4-5 FGs).



Boilermakers shooting 52.7 percent from the field. pic.twitter.com/L073a7KemK — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 5, 2022

This is Purdue's 1,000th win in Big Ten regular-season games, making Purdue the first program to reach that mark.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ dubs.



The first Big Ten team to do this. pic.twitter.com/GBufmdAwyu — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 5, 2022