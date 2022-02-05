x
College

Ivey, Williams lead No. 4 Purdue past Michigan 82-76

Purdue's Jaden Ivey scored 23 points, Trevion Williams added 19 and Zach Edey contributed 13.
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) dunks against Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey scored 23 points and Trevion Williams added 19 to lead No. 4 Purdue to an 82-76 victory over Michigan. 

Williams came off the bench to hit 7 of 8 shots. The Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) held a 44-26 edge on points in the paint and a 32-22 edge in rebounds. 

Zach Edey contributed 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Purdue. 

Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines (11-9, 5-5) with 28 points, tying his career high. 

Dickinson, who hit 12 of 17 shots, has now scored 20 or more points in six of the last seven games. 

Devante' Jones added 13 and Caleb Houstan 11 points for Michigan.

This is Purdue's 1,000th win in Big Ten regular-season games, making Purdue the first program to reach that mark.

Purdue is scheduled to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m.

