Purdue men's basketball plane diverts to Indianapolis due to apparent mechanical issue

The plane was en route to Baltimore when it circled back to Indianapolis Monday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Purdue University men's basketball team made a detour Monday night on its trip to Maryland.

The team's charter flight experienced apparent mechanical issues during its flight to Baltimore and was diverted to Indianapolis International Airport. The plane reportedly landed safely with no reports of injuries.

According to FlightAware, the flight took off from Lafayette at 6:39 p.m. Monday. The flight's tracking information shows it had just flown over Columbus, Ohio when it circled back to Indianapolis International Airport. It landed just before 8 p.m.

An airport spokesperson confirmed to 13News that the plane landed safely.

FlightAware showed the same flight was scheduled to depart Indianapolis International Airport at 9 p.m., en route to Baltimore/Washington International. That estimated departure was later pushed back to 10:15 p.m.

