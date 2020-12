The Big Ten says the game has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Old Oaken Bucket game between IU and Purdue is back on!

Wednesday, the universities announced that they had mutually agreed to cancel the rivalry game scheduled for Saturday due to rising COVID-19 cases at both schools.

