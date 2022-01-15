x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

Moore sparks Oakland to 76-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne

The Golden Grizzlies rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to remain unbeaten in league play.
Credit: AP
Purdue Fort Wayne guard Jarred Godfrey passes during an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jalen Moore finished with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals to propel Oakland to a 76-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon League action. 

Jamal Cain pitched in with 18 points and six boards for the Golden Grizzlies (13-4, 7-0), who won for a sixth straight time and rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to remain unbeaten in league play.

Freshman Trey Townsend scored 15 and played all 40 minutes. 

Jarred Godfrey paced the Mastodons (8-8, 4-4) with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Related Articles

In Other News

Alabama, Georgia fans fill downtown for championship game