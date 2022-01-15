Moore sparks Oakland to 76-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne

The Golden Grizzlies rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to remain unbeaten in league play.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jalen Moore finished with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals to propel Oakland to a 76-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon League action.

Jamal Cain pitched in with 18 points and six boards for the Golden Grizzlies (13-4, 7-0), who won for a sixth straight time and rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to remain unbeaten in league play.

Freshman Trey Townsend scored 15 and played all 40 minutes.