Purdue falls to No. 23 Northwestern 27-20

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Peyton Ramsey threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, all to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, and No. 23 Northwestern beat Purdue 27-20 in a cold and rainy Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday night.

After Purdue rallied to within a touchdown on Aiden O'Connell's touchdown pass to Milton Wright midway through the fourth quarter, the Wildcats defense also came up with two late stops to preserve their fifth straight Big Ten win and their first 4-0 start in league play since 1996.