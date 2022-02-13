No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

It was 59-all when Jaden Ivey got loose down the lane for his three-point play with 13.1 seconds left.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61.

Maryland's Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the shot with five seconds left.

The Boilermakers corralled the loose ball, completing a rally from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half.

Purdue improved to 22-4.

Fatts Russell scored 24 points for the Terrapins, who fell to 11-14.