No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

It was 59-all when Jaden Ivey got loose down the lane for his three-point play with 13.1 seconds left.
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) attempts a shot while being defended by Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) and guard Hakim Hart (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61. 

Maryland's Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the shot with five seconds left. 

The Boilermakers corralled the loose ball, completing a rally from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half. 

Purdue improved to 22-4. 

It was 59-all when Ivey got loose down the lane for his three-point play with 13.1 seconds left.

Fatts Russell scored 24 points for the Terrapins, who fell to 11-14.

Next up for Purdue is an away game at Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Tip is at 9 p.m.

