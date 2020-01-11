Purdue beats quarterback-depleted Illinois 31-24

Purdue is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2007.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Aiden O’Connell passed for two touchdowns and Purdue hung on Saturday to beat a COVID-19-decimated Illinois team that was down to its fourth-string quarterback, 31-24.

Sophomore Coran Taylor found himself at the Illini helm on his team’s second possession, following what appeared to be an ankle injury to last-minute starter Matt Robinson. Taylor threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

Starting QB Brandon Peters was announced as a scratch shortly before kickoff after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.