Police warn of ticket scams around Purdue-IU game Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana and Purdue renew their rivalry on the basketball court Saturday in West Lafayette and police have a warning for fans looking to go to the game.

Police at Purdue University are investigating several reports of ticket fraud surrounding the game. They say a scammer claims to be a Purdue student and sends the buyer a picture of an actual Purdue student ID.

They are reportedly using the messaging app GroupMe or Facebook Marketplace, first texting the potential buyer to gain their trust, then asking for payment online through an app like Venmo or Zelle.

Police say you shouldn't buy tickets using mobile apps or from people you don't know.

The Boilermakers are looking to avenge an earlier loss to the Hoosiers in Bloomington. Purdue was ranked No. 1 in the AP poll when they dropped the 79-74 decision on Feb. 4.

They are currently ranked fifth in the country and will have nearly a full week to rest after an 82-55 win over Ohio State snapped a two-game losing streak.

The No. 17 Hoosiers go for the regular season sweep of their rival after an 80-65 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday night.