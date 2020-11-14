No. 10 Indiana blank Michigan State 24-0

Indiana (4-0) remained unbeaten with an easy 24-0 victory over Michigan State.

EAST LANSING, Mich — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 10 Indiana (4-0) remained unbeaten with an easy 24-0 victory over Michigan State.

Penix threw two interceptions in the first half, but that didn’t hurt much. The Spartans were just as sloppy — to the point where quarterback Rocky Lombardi was pulled in the second quarter.

Ty Fryfogle had 11 catches for 200 yards and a pair of TDs for Indiana. He did most of that in the first two quarters, when all the game’s scoring occurred.

The Hoosiers set up a showdown Saturday against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, at noon. The Buckeyes are the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East.