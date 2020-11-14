x
No. 10 Indiana blank Michigan State 24-0

Indiana (4-0) remained unbeaten with an easy 24-0 victory over Michigan State.
Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot (86) is tackled by Michigan State linebacker Chase Kline (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 10 Indiana (4-0) remained unbeaten with an easy 24-0 victory over Michigan State.

Penix threw two interceptions in the first half, but that didn’t hurt much. The Spartans were just as sloppy — to the point where quarterback Rocky Lombardi was pulled in the second quarter. 

Ty Fryfogle had 11 catches for 200 yards and a pair of TDs for Indiana. He did most of that in the first two quarters, when all the game’s scoring occurred. 

The Hoosiers set up a showdown Saturday against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, at noon. The Buckeyes are the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East. 

Ohio State's game vs. Maryland on Saturday was canceled earlier in the week after Maryland said eight players had tested positive over a seven-day period.

