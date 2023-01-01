Georgia wins as Ohio State misses winning field goal at stroke of midnight

Refresh this story often for new details.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Georgia won 42-41 after an unbelievable finish that saw the Dawgs go ahead on a touchdown with about a minute to go, and then Ohio State miss what would have been the winning field goal as time ran down.

Read more here: Georgia Bulldogs headed to National Championship after dramatic Peach Bowl victory

Original story below

The Georgia Bulldogs are facing off against Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs have their sights set on a repeat national championship this New Year's Eve. The winner of the College Football Playoff semifinal will head to the National Championship Game to face either TCU or Michigan.

Georgia-Ohio State score: 42-41 UGA, GAME OVER

Check out live updates below gallery

The game has set an attendance record:

Attendance: 79,330



A new CFA #PeachBowl Mercedes Benz Stadium Record — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 1, 2023

Live updates

12:35 a.m. | Here's AD Martin, who caught the winning touchdown for UGA, speaking to 11Alive's Maria Martin:

MIDNIGHT: HE MISSED. GEORGIA WINS.

11:59 p.m. | Stroud gets in trouble, chased out of the pocket but he's able to get away and heave it out of bounds. 8 seconds with the field goal attempt coming.

11:58 p.m. | Buckeyes take a shot with a pass, it gets deflected up but no one around for UGA to pull down the pick. 15 seconds.

11:57 p.m. | Buckeyes seem about content with their field position at this point. No yards on a first down run, Dawgs take timeout.

11:54 p.m. | Dawgs collapse the pocket... but Stroud breaks out, runs to the UGA 30. That'll put OSU in field goal range with 24 seconds to go.

11:53 p.m. | Stroud completes one to about the 45. 39 seconds on the clock as UGA has another injury pause.

11:52 p.m. | Look back at that TD:

11:51 p.m. | Dawgs get pressure on Stroud, he scrambles for about five yards. An injured Dawg stops the clock though. 39 seconds to go for OSU from their own 30.

11:50 p.m. | Touchback on the kickoff. Ohio State, crucially, doesn't need to go down the whole field. A field goal would win it for them.

11:48 p.m. | PAT is good. 42-41 Georgia with 54 seconds to go.

11:47 p.m. | TOUCHDOWN DAWGS. 10 YARDS TO ADONAI MITCHELL. 41-41 tie ball game with the PAT to come!!

11:46 p.m. | MASSIVE completion from Bennett down to the 15.

11:46 p.m. | Too many men on the field for OSU on that last play, five yards to Georgia. Lined up at the 50 with 1:49 to go.

11:45 p.m. | Bennett just avoids getting sacked and hits Bowers downfield at the 45.

11:42 p.m. | Big field goal for the Buckeyes though. Dawgs will need a touchdown.

11:42 p.m. | Dawgs get pressure, Stroud throws it away and it'll bring up fourth down with just a little less than three minutes left.

11:41 p.m. | Massive sack for UGA on second down.

11:38 p.m. | Buckeyes almost certain to get a field goal out of this possession. A touchdown would seemingly just about do it. And that's if they don't simply run out the clock.

11:37 p.m. | Huge blow to the Dawgs: On a 3rd and 8 with about 5:30 to go, Stroud connects for the first down.

11:30 p.m. | Yeah, Smith was very, very, very open on that TD:

11:28 p.m. | Bennett to Bowers for the two point conversion is good! 38-35.

11:27 p.m. | Holy MOLY. Bennett hits a wide open Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive.

11:26 p.m. | OSU actually punts this time. UGA will start at about their own 25.

11:23 p.m. | Incredible. Buckeyes punt unit came out, ran a fake and picked up the yardage.... only Kirby Smart had called a timeout before the play.

11:22 p.m. | UGA needed a three-and-out, and it looks like they just may have gotten it. Stroud broke for a run on third down and was taken down just shy of a first down.

11:15 p.m. | In a very disjointed trip to the red zone, a botched screen turned into a fumble which UGA recovered, then Bennett threw into tight coverage on third down for an incompletion. Dawgs take three points, 38-27.

11:13 p.m. | Per our reporters in the stadium, it WILL be a first down:

FIRST DOWN GEORGIA. FIRST DOWN GEORGIA. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 1, 2023

11:11 p.m. | They are gonna review this for the spot. Replay didn't make it look like it'll be an entirely clear call.

11:10 p.m. | Georgia goes for it on fourth and 6, a completion to Bowers comes up inches short.

11:07 p.m. | Big completion to Brock Bowers has UGA in striking distance at about the OSU 20.

11:02 p.m. | Dawgs pick up a first down on a screen for McIntosh to start their drive, time winds down on the third quarter.

11:00 p.m. | Buckeyes do connect on the field goal, making it 38-24.

10:59 p.m. | Looks like they'll actually avoid the penalty here after a review. Massive for the Dawgs:

Javon Bullard not called for targeting. It'll bring up 4th down. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 1, 2023

10:58 p.m. | In one of the more baffling plays you'll ever see, UGA DB Javon Bullard takes a targeting penalty looking to break up a potential touchdown catch at the very back of the end zone on a pass by Stroud that was essentially a prayer of a heave, with about four Bulldogs bearing down on him.

10:52 p.m. | Stroud airs it out and UGA takes another really bad pass interference penalty. They are really struggling with the Buckeyes' aerial threat - very uncharacteristic for what's been a very strong Georgia secondary this season.

10:47 p.m. | Two rushing plays that gain negligible yardage and a sack of Bennett leaves UGA with a long field goal attempt that Jack Podlesny can't hit. Score remains 35-24 OSU. Rough night for Podlesny, who's now 1-for-3 on attempts.

10:44 p.m. | And they do wind up with nice field position. A solid little return by Kearis Jackson from a bit past the 50 gets the Georgia drive started on OSU's 32.

10:43 p.m. | Stroud airs it out on 3rd and long from about the 5, after a sack, and he nearly connected - but luckily for the Dawgs it slips past the fingers of the receiver and they'll get the ball back on a punt. Should have pretty good field position.

10:40 p.m. | Another flat drive for the Dawgs, and OSU takes over at the 10 after a punt.

10:30 p.m. | It looked in that moment UGA came back and took the lead that it would mean they'd start running away with things, but that definitely is not the case: Stroud marches OSU downfield again, lobs one in for a touchdown, and it's 35-24 Buckeyes.

10:25 p.m. | Not much going for UGA on the first drive of the second half. Punting back to US.

10:13 p.m. | There's also this nugget:

Kirby tells ESPN’s Laura Rutledge he told Stetson to settle down. “We are gonna need him to win it, so he’s gotta know to throw it and catch it.” — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 1, 2023

10:12 p.m. | Some halftime observations from our reporters Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman:

Halftime

Ohio State 28-24.

CJ Stroud 15-19 for 238 yards and 3 TDs

Stetson Bennett 12-18 191 yards 1 TD, 1 INT

238 of Ohio State’s 248 yards are through the air. Georgia has 191 passing 123 rushing. #CFBPlayoff buckle up. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 1, 2023

#PeachBowl QB Comparison at the Half:

- Stetson Bennett: 12/18, 191 YDs, 2 Total TDs, 1 INT

- Coleridge Bernard Stroud IV: 15/19, 238 YDs, 3 TDs — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 1, 2023

Ohio State finished the half with 10 yards rushing. It's been the CJ Stroud show and boy has he delivered. — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 1, 2023

9:58 p.m. | UGA takes a couple shots at getting downfield, both incomplete, and they'll take the four-point deficit into halftime.

9:55 p.m. | As noted earlier, Kirby Smith identified line play as a real key for this game earlier in the week, and C.J. Stroud has just had a ton of time for the most part.

9:55 p.m. | OSU quick-strikes in return to get the lead back themselves, a 37-yard TD pass to a wide open Xavier Johnson. Buckeyes back on top 27-24.

9:51 p.m. | UGA drive stalls out, but they convert the field goal this time and retake the lead, 24-21.

9:45 p.m. | An illegal motion penalty ruined OSU's 4th down attempt, and Bennett hits Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on 2nd down of the new drive over the middle for a gain to the OSU 35.

9:40 p.m. | Big 3rd and 1 stop for the Dawgs, looks like OSU will go for it.

9:35 p.m. | McIntosh's stumble winds up not mattering, as Stetson scampers in for the score. 21-20 and it's a whole new ball game for the Dawgs!

9:35 p.m. | First play of the drive, Kenny McIntosh finds a big hole and was well on his way to a TD before he tripped at about the 15.

9:30 p.m. | Huge third down sack by Mykel Williams, and the Buckeyes will be punting back to the Dawgs with a lot of time still left in the half.

9:20 p.m. | Just when UGA looks a bit out of sorts with Bennett taking an odd penalty on an illegal forward pass, the quarterback hits Arian Smith on a long pass to the 10 and then Kendall Milton brings it in for a touchdown. Dawgs back in it! 21-13.

9:14 p.m. | C.J. Stroud evades about three UGA defenders and fires in a touchdown pass from about 15 yards out. 21-7 Buckeyes.

9:10 p.m. | Stetson Bennett makes a rushed throw on the first play of the new drive right into the arms of an OSU defensive back. Disastrous turnover has the Buckeyes on the Georgia 30.

9:08 p.m. | Buckeyes punch it in. 13-7.

9:04 p.m. | A really unfortunate pass interference call for the Dawgs gets OSU to the 2-yard line.

9:00 p.m. | Dawgs almost get a chance to recover a fumble after Kelee Ringo knocks the ball out of Marvin Harrison's hands on an OSU completion, but a couple UGA defenders run into each other and knock the loose ball out of the sideline.

8:57 p.m. | 7-7 after UGA converts the PAT, but Ohio State now mounting another drive into Dawgs territory as Stroud has completed three straight passes with time expiring on the first quarter.

8:44 p.m. | Kenny McIntosh takes a screen to the house and it's 7-6.

8:42 p.m. | A big run and a rollout passing play from Bennett to Brock Bowers has Georgia knocking on the door at the OSU 18.

8:40 p.m. | Bennett hits Dominick Blaylock for 20 yards and a fresh set of downs. When Stetson throws, good things tend to be happening for UGA.

8:39 p.m. | Another broken rushing play has UGA facing 2nd and 17 as they try to respond.

8:37 p.m. | Kirby Smart said this week the key to this game would be to win the battle at the line of scrimmage... Dawgs certainly did not do that on that scoring play for Ohio State.

8:35 p.m. | Stroud hits Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 31-yard TD. The QB had a lot of time, rolled to his right as the pocket broke down and found Harrison open in the end zone.

8:33 p.m. | C.J. Stroud gets going for the Buckeyes - back to back completions of 10+ yards for first downs. Ohio State into Georgia territory.

8:30 p.m. | Bennett and the Dawgs had been humming on that drive - the QB was 4/5 for 48 yards. But nothing to show for it so far.

8:28 p.m. | UGA gets solidly into Ohio State territory, but a 3rd and 1 scramble by Stetson Bennett gets stopped well short of a first down. Dawgs then shank the field goal, game stays 0-0.

8:25 p.m. | Big sack on third down by Smael Mondon for the Dawgs, one of the standout defensive players who have stepped up as a team leader after the team lost an unprecedented amount of defensive talent to the NFL Draft. Buckeyes punt.

8:22 p.m. | Game kicks off with Ohio State receiving and then picking up a quick first down on a pass to Marvin Harrison Jr.

8:11 p.m. | It's almost time for kickoff!

It’s time for the main event of the evening pic.twitter.com/aGntgOU1wh — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 1, 2023

8:04 p.m. | Uga has arrived.

I LOVE HIM pic.twitter.com/SvC1rhR661 — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 1, 2023

8:01 p.m. | Georgia on the field ahead of kickoff.

7:37 p.m. | Georgia is on the field for warmups.

Georgia takes the field for warmups @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/o0k2Gm7ZZp — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 1, 2023

Warren McClendon moving pretty good. pic.twitter.com/k7xi5Gf22e — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 1, 2023

7:25 p.m. | UGA said kickoff is anticipated at 8:20 p.m.

Kickoff will follow the conclusion of the VRBO Fiesta Bowl with an anticipated 8:20 PM ET Kickoff.#GoDawgs | #CFAPeachBowl — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2023

7:12 p.m. | The line outside Mercedez-Benz stadium to get into the Peach Bowl.

Outside the Peach Bowl to get in. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/6Bcjn8xHno — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 1, 2023

7:11 p.m. | John Peters, a.k.a. "Big Nut" of Freemont Ohio, cheers, as teams warm up before the Peach Bowl.

Big Nut is here pic.twitter.com/1LqHZd6uZl — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 1, 2023

6:34 p.m. | The Dawgs have arrived!

6:28 p.m. | UGA wide receiver Ladd McConkey warming up ahead of kick-off.

6:20 p.m. | Georgia and Ohio State are playing each other for the first time in a decade -- with a stop in the national championship on the line. Both coaches used the words violence and physicality when describing what they thought this matchup would be like.

6:14 p.m. | Practice begins at the Benz.

QB1 is locked in pic.twitter.com/5cCFqMpBjx — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) December 31, 2022

5:53 p.m. | Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ohio State arrive at the Benz.

Marvin Harrison Jr and Ohio State have arrived to Mercedes Benz Stadium @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/ESVsgrJydw — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) December 31, 2022

5:31 p.m. | The calm before the storm at the Benz.

Calm before the storm pic.twitter.com/gBM5qjnJBM — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) December 31, 2022

3:27 p.m. | 11Alive's Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman have arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will have live coverage this New Year's Eve at the Peach Bowl.