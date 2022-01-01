New coach, old pain: Notre Dame unravels in Fiesta loss

Oklahoma State overcame a 21-point deficit to beat No. 5 Notre Dame 37-35 in the Fiesta Bowl.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A promising young coach, a souped-up passing game and a couple turnover gifts from Oklahoma State's offense weren't enough to end Notre Dame's January postseason misery.

The Irish built a 21-point lead in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl only to watch it slowly evaporate in a 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Notre Dame has lost 11 of its past 12 postseason games played in January dating back to 1995.