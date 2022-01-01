x
College

New coach, old pain: Notre Dame unravels in Fiesta loss

Oklahoma State overcame a 21-point deficit to beat No. 5 Notre Dame 37-35 in the Fiesta Bowl.
Credit: AP
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A promising young coach, a souped-up passing game and a couple turnover gifts from Oklahoma State's offense weren't enough to end Notre Dame's January postseason misery. 

The Irish built a 21-point lead in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl only to watch it slowly evaporate in a 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.  

Notre Dame has lost 11 of its past 12 postseason games played in January dating back to 1995. 

The Irish couldn't win in Marcus Freeman's head coaching debut despite a huge day from senior Jack Coan, who threw for a career-high and Fiesta Bowl record 509 yards and five touchdowns.

