Notre Dame wins at Howard 71-68 in MLK Classic

Cormac Ryan ended the Irish's drought with two free throws with 41.5 seconds left for a three-point lead.
Credit: AP
Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) looks for two points around Howard forward Randall Brumant (20) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Washington. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP)

WASHINGTON — Dane Goodwin scored 17 points, Nate Laszewski had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat Howard 71-68 in the MLK Classic. 

Notre Dame led 67-56 before turning it over four times in five possessions, while Howard scored 10 straight. 

Cormac Ryan ended the Irish's drought with two free throws with 41.5 seconds left for a three-point lead.

Elijah Hawkins converted a layup in traffic to pull Howard within 69-68, but Prentiss Hubb answered at the other end on a driving layup with 12.7 left. 

Hawkins had a chance to tie it but his step-back 3-pointer hit the back of the iron as time expired. 

Steve Settle III, averaging 13.5 points per game, scored a career-high 25 points for the Bison.

The Irish head to Louisville next to play the Cardinals on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m.

