Reports: Notre Dame set to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach

Freeman's reported promotion comes two days after Brian Kelly abruptly left for LSU.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame has found their next football head coach, according to reports.

Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been tabbed to lead the Fighting Irish, several outlets have reported. Freeman will take over for Brian Kelly, who abruptly left Notre Dame for the head coaching job at LSU Monday night.

The hiring was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, according to NBC Sports.

The Associated Press also reported that the school was working on a deal to promote Freeman, who would be the first Black head football coach in Notre Dame history.

While Freeman reportedly moves into the head coaching job in South Bend, their offensive coordinator will remain the same. Tommy Rees, a 2013 Notre Dame graduate, told the team Wednesday he was staying at the university.

"I love you guys, I love this place, I believe that we can win a national championship here," Rees said. "It's been a hell of a week for you guys, it's been a hell of a week for a lot of us that are a part of this place, but his is where my heart is and my heart is with you guys. I care too much to leave this place."

The Irish are currently ranked sixth in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, with a chance to make the four-team playoff for a national championship. They are currently ranked behind Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State. All five of those teams will play in a conference championship game this weekend and a slip-up could open the door for Notre Dame to grab a spot in the top four.

Freeman played four seasons at linebacker at Ohio State and was on three NFL rosters in the 2009 season - Chicago, Buffalo and Houston. He played in the BCS National Championship Game twice while with the Buckeyes.

In his first year as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, Freeman has also coached at Ohio State, Kent State, Purdue and Cincinnati. He was linebackers coach for the Boilermakers from 2013-2015 and added co-defensive coordinator duties in 2016.