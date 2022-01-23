Irish make 15 3-pointers, beat Louisville 82-70

Blake Wesley was one of four Notre Dame players with three 3-pointers on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blake Wesley scored 22 points and Notre Dame sank 15 3-pointers in taking an 82-70 victory over Louisville on Saturday.

Wesley was one of four Notre Dame players with three 3-pointers and the Fighting Irish had a total of 15 on 23 attempts.

Dane Goodwin and Paul Atkinson Jr. added 13 points apiece, Prentiss Hubb 12 and Trey Wertz had nine to eclipse 1,000 for his career.

Louisville's Jarrod West made all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 14 points but all came in the first half. Malik Williams added 11 points.

A 20-3 run in the second half broke the game open.