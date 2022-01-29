Notre Dame ends six-game skid against Virginia 69-65

Prentiss Hubb hit his two clutch free throws and Notre Dame prevailed for its fourth straight win and 10th in its last 11 games.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski scored 16 points apiece and Prentiss Hubb sank two free throws with 4 seconds left to help Notre Dame hold off Virginia 69-65.

Goodwin had 13 points after halftime and Laszewski scored 12 to help the Fighting Irish (14-6, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) end a six-game losing streak to the Cavaliers (12-9, 6-5).

Goodwin's 3-pointer gave Notre Dame its largest lead at 52-37 with 11:50 remaining.

Virginia battled back to within 67-65 on a 3-pointer by Kihei Clark with 8 seconds remaining.

Prentiss hit his two clutch free throws and Notre Dame prevailed for its fourth straight win and 10th in its last 11 games.

Jayden Gardner scored 22 on 10-of-17 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to pace the Cavaliers.