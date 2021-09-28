Vegas, baby! Notre Dame, BYU to play 2022 Shamrock Series at Allegiant Stadium

The game will be the 11th contest played as part of Notre Dame's Shamrock Series.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — BYU and Notre Dame have scheduled a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next season.

The Cougars and Fighting Irish will play Oct. 8 in a Shamrock Series game.

For BYU, the game with Notre Dame completes its schedule for 2022, which will be its last season as a football independent before joining the Big 12 Conference.

Notre Dame leads the series with BYU 6-2. The teams last played in 2013 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The game will be the 11th played in the Shamrock Series, which was first played in 2009. The Fighting Irish are 10-0 in the series, including Saturday's 41-13 win over Wisconsin at Chicago's Soldier Field.

Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders that opened in 2020, will be the eighth venue to host a Shamrock Series contest. Lucas Oil Stadium hosted the game in 2014, with Notre Dame topping Purdue 31-14.

It will be the first Notre Dame game ever played in the state of Nevada.

BYU opened the 2021 season with a 24-16 win over Arizona at Allegiant Stadium.