No. 3 Louisville women blow out No. 18 Notre Dame 73-47

Sonia Citron had 13 points and Olivia Miles 11 for the Irish, who had won five of six coming in.
Credit: AP
Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) goes up to shoot past Louisville guard Mykasa Robinson, left, and forward Emily Engstler (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kianna Smith scored 17 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and No. 3 Louisville outscored No. 18 Notre Dame 29-6 over parts of the middle two quarters for a 73-47 rout on Sunday. 

Louisville took control of an initially close contest late in the second quarter with an 11-2 spurt for a 32-21 halftime lead.

Chelsea Hall's six consecutive points keyed Louisville's 11-0 spurt coming out of the break and eventual 18-4 run that broke the game open at 52-25. 

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles, right, drives against Louisville guard Mykasa Robinson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Next up Notre Dame will play Georgia Tech on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

