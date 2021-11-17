Nichols tops 2,000 career yards in Central Michigan win over Ball State

The Cardinals wrap up the regular season Nov. 23 against Buffalo.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Lew Nichols III ran for three scores and 219 yards and Central Michigan piled up 567 yards of offense and beat Ball State 37-17.

Nichols topped 2,000-career rushing yards when he ran for 131 yards in the first half against the Cardinals. Nichols scored on runs of 2 and 66 yards sandwiched around a 43-yard end-around by Kalil Pempleton.

Just before halftime, Drew Plitt led a 14-play, 81-yard drive for Ball State that ended with a 6-yard scoring pass to Yo’Heinz Tyler which reduced the Cardinals’ deficit to 28-17.

Central Michigan put it out of reach when Nichols carried it in from the 1 finishing an eight-play, 55-yard drive.