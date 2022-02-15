x
Balanced Huskers blow out cold-shooting No. 5 Indiana 72-55

Nebraska knocked off its highest-ranked opponent since beating a No. 5 LSU on Dec. 20, 2009.
Credit: AP
Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22), center right, shoots against Nebraska's Bella Cravens, center left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana 72-55. 

The Huskers capitalized as Indiana missed 18 straight shots, going on a 17-0 run that grew their lead to 21 points in the final three minutes.

Nebraska knocked off its highest-ranked opponent since beating a No. 5 LSU on Dec. 20, 2009.

Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 20 points and Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 10 apiece.

Next up the Hoosiers will host the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday, Feb. 17. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

