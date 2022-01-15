Milwaukee shoots 62% in 89-54 thumping over IUPUI

MILWAUKEE — Deandre Gholston scored 21 points and reserve Tafari Simms scored 19 on 7-for-9 shooting and Milwaukee clobbered IUPUI 89-54.
Milwaukee built a 21-7 lead and never trailed. Bakari LaStrap and Azariah Seah each scored nine points for IUPUI.
This loss comes after IUPUI was defeated by Green Bay by a score of 69-54 on Thursday night. Donovan Ivory had 19 points off the bench to lead Green Bay to victory. B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars with 18 points. Azariah Seay added 16 for the Jaguars, who are still looking for their first win over a Division I opponent this season.
IUPUI will travel to face No. 16 Ohio State in a non-conference game on Tuesday night.