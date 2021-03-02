Ayala helps Maryland rally past No. 24 Purdue 61-60

Purdue led 60-55 with 1:43 left before Darryl Morsell drilled a 3-pointer and Eric Ayala finished up with three free throws.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Eric Ayala made two free throws with three seconds left, and Maryland scored the final six points to rally past No. 24 Purdue 61-60, ruining the Boilermakers’ season debut in the Top 25.

Ayala made 1 of 2 with 48 seconds to go and hit the final two after missing a layup, collecting his own rebound and getting fouled by Jaden Ivey.