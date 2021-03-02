x
Ayala helps Maryland rally past No. 24 Purdue 61-60

Credit: AP
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) dunks on Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in College Park. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Eric Ayala made two free throws with three seconds left, and Maryland scored the final six points to rally past No. 24 Purdue 61-60, ruining the Boilermakers’ season debut in the Top 25. 

Purdue led 60-55 with 1:43 left before Darryl Morsell drilled a 3-pointer and Ayala finished up with three free throws.

Ayala made 1 of 2 with 48 seconds to go and hit the final two after missing a layup, collecting his own rebound and getting fouled by Jaden Ivey. 

Purdue committed a turnover before attempting a final shot.

