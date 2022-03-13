Selection Sunday: Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame are in

Indiana will face Wyoming in Dayton, Ohio and Purdue is going up against Yale in Milwaukee. Notre Dame will play Rutgers in Dayton.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's Selection Sunday! Indiana, Notre Dame and Purdue have all earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The March Madness bracket came out Sunday for a tournament that begins with early round games Tuesday and concludes with the Final Four in New Orleans on April 2. The championship game is April 4.

This marks the return to the first “normal” tournament since 2019, with teams scattering to jam-packed arenas in eight cities for the first weekend, then to four different destinations for Sweet 16, before the fun ends in the Big Easy for the semifinals and title game.

The tournament was scratched in 2020 due to the then-erupting COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, all the teams played in front of limited crowds in a makeshift bubble in and around Indianapolis. One thing that remains the same: Last year's finalists, Gonzaga and Baylor, are top seeds, with the Zags the favorite to win it all.

Indiana team taking the court:

Third-seeded Purdue is going up against Yale in Milwaukee on Friday. If they win, they will play the winner of Texas Tech, the No. 6 seed, and Virginia Tech, the No. 11 seed.

Indiana will face Wyoming in the first four play in game in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday. The winner will be the No. 12 seed in the East Region and face St. Mary's in Portland, Oregon on Thursday.

Notre Dame will play Rutgers in Dayton on Wednesday for the chance to be the No. 11 seed playing sixth-seeded Alabama on Friday in San Diego, California.

Teams playing in Indianapolis:

While Indiana's teams travel out of town, a number of other teams will be coming in town to play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On Thursday, Colorado State will go up against Michigan, Tennessee will take on Longwood and Murray State will face off against San Francisco. Kentucky will also be playing St. Peter's.

Other Selection Sunday highlights:

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs are the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as No. 1s.

The Bulldogs (26-3) will play Georgia State on Thursday in Portland, Oregon, in the West Region.