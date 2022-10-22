Suchy scores 3 touchdowns, Butler shuts down Marist 31-10

INDIANAPOLIS — Joey Suchy scored three touchdowns, Butler dominated the second half, and the Bulldogs won their homecoming game, defeating Marist 31-10 on Saturday.
Suchy had 84 yards rushing on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 12 and 3 yards. He also caught a 16-yard TD pass from Bret Bushka in the fourth quarter. Bushka completed 14 of 23 passes for 159 yards and added 69 yards rushing.
Butler (5-2, 3-1 Pioneer Football League) outscored Marist 21-0 after halftime, holding the Red Foxes (2-5, 2-3) to 116 yards in the second half and only four yards in the fourth quarter.
Marist's Brock Bagozzi was 23-of-42 passing for 214 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.
Butler's Luka Zurak, who entered the game as one of four kickers in FCS who has not missed a field goal this season, made his only attempt, a 35-yarder.
Butler has won its last five homecoming games.
Next up, Butler will face Morehead State at home on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kickoff is at 12 p.m.
