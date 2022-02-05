IUPUI falls at home to Robert Morris, 66-49

B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars with 16 points and freshman Boston Stanton III had 10 points and four rebounds off the bench.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kahliel Spear had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Robert Morris to a 66-49 win over IUPUI.

The Jaguars' offensive woes continued Saturday as they fell at home to Robert Morris. IUPUI shot just 30.5 percent from the floor and was outscored 38-22 after halftime in the loss.

Robert Morris led 20-9 midway through the first half before IUPUI scored 10 straight points to cut the lead to 28-27.

The Colonials picked up the pace in the second half. They started the second half outscoring IUPUI 12-2, including threes from Matt Mayers and Jaron Williams to regain a double-digit lead. The Jaguars cut the deficit back to four midway through the second half, but folded late, scoring just eight points over the final nine minutes.

B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars with 16 points and freshman Boston Stanton III had 10 points and four rebounds off the bench. Fellow freshman Chuks Isitua had one of his better showings of the season, collecting six points, a career-high 12 rebounds and two blocked shots in the defeat.

Robert Morris' Enoch Cheeks finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.