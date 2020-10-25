IU upsets 8th ranked Penn State for the first time since 1987

The Hoosiers beat Penn State 36-35 in overtime.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix forced overtime with a 2-point conversion run with 22 seconds left, then scored on a diving 2-point conversion to give Indiana a season-opening 36-35 upset victory over No. 8 Penn State — ending the Big Ten’s longest streak of consecutive losses to Top 10 teams at 42.

The winning play went to a replay review before the officials announced the initial call stood.

Indiana beat the Nittany Lions for the second time in 24 matchups, and beat a Top 10 foe for the first time since a 31-10 victory at Ohio State on Oct. 10, 1987.

And it took every trick in the book to get it done.

Wowowow! @IUHoosiers upsets 8th ranked Penn State! First time IU has knocked off a top ten team since 1987! Penix is a baller!! Feel good for Tom Allen. @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) October 24, 2020

It’d be hard to find a better man than Tom Allen. Year 4 at #IUFB helm, this is what he’s been building toward.



Coach celebrating his first win over a top 25 team with his son, Thomas. pic.twitter.com/NefK52MpLi — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 24, 2020