No. 16 Hoosier women flex in 100-51 season-opening win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 26 points on perfect shooting from the floor, Grace Berger posted the first triple-double in program history and No. 16 Indiana defeated Eastern Kentucky 100-51, living up to preseason hype.

Berger had the program’s first triple-double in the books before the start of the fourth quarter with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Holmes, a sophomore forward, opened with seven straight makes in the first quarter and finished 13-for-13 shooting from the floor, setting a school record for best shooting percentage in a game.

Amerah Steele led the Colonels with 13 points.