No. 12 Iowa beats No. 14 Indiana for Big Ten title, NCAA bid

INDIANAPOLIS — Monika Czinano had 30 points and 10 rebounds and Caitlin Clark scored 18 as No. 12 Iowa won its second Big Ten Tournament title in four years by beating No. 14 Indiana 74-67 on Sunday.

The league's regular-season co-champs have won seven straight games to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. It's the first time Iowa (23-7) has claimed regular season and tourney titles in the same season.

Grace Berger finished with 20 points and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 19 for Indiana (21-8), which was playing for the fourth straight day.

Eventually, the weariness caught up with Indiana in the closest conference championship game since 2015 — and the first not to feature Maryland since 2014.

But the Hoosiers still were within 51-48 after three and continued to fight after giving up four straight points to start the fourth.

They closed to 60-57 on Cardano-Hillary's 3-pointer with 6:37 to go, but the Hawkeyes answered with four straight and never allowed the Hoosiers to get closer than four the rest of the way.

Iowa swept the three-game season series, winning by a combined total of 19 points — all coming in the last 16 days.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Three wins in the first three days of the tourney should be more than enough to assure the Hoosiers host NCAA Tournament games. And even though they failed to win a conference, they will take some momentum into postseason play.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes are rolling — even an off-night for the nation's top scorer. Clark was 6 of 17 from the field and had only two assists. Yet Iowa still won, thanks primarily because of Czinano's dominant post play.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Indiana: The Hoosiers weren't in serious danger of falling out of the Top 25 coming into the tournament. But a run to the title game certainly helped their case and back-to-back victories over No. 11 Maryland and No. 13 Ohio State may help them make a case for returning to the Top 10.

Iowa: A strong regular-season finish sent the Hawkeyes up nine spots last week, and winning the league title should propel them into the Top 10 this week. The only question is how much higher they can ascend.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Awaiting the release of next Sunday's NCAA Tournament pairings.