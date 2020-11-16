Hoosiers up to ninth in AP poll, Irish remain second

IU travels to Ohio State Saturday for the first top-10 matchup in program history.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana moved up one spot in the latest AP rankings as they get ready for the first top-10 matchup in school history.

The Hoosiers are now ranked 9th in the country after staying unbeaten with a 24-0 shutout of Michigan State on Saturday. They travel to third-ranked Ohio State on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon.

The Buckeyes, whose game against Maryland Saturday was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, are 3-0 and picked up one first place vote in the poll for the second straight week.

Notre Dame, the only team in the top five who played a game this week, held onto their No. 2 ranking, though they lost a first place vote coming off a 45-31 win at Boston College.

The Fighting Irish have the week off before facing North Carolina in Chapel Hill the day after Thanksgiving.

The top eight teams in the poll remained the same as last week, with Alabama claiming 60 of 62 first-place votes to hold onto the top spot. The Crimson Tide's game at LSU was postponed due to COVID-19. They will travel to Kentucky on Saturday.