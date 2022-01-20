Hoosiers snap nine-game losing streak to rival Boilermakers with 68-65 win

Rob Phinisee's three-pointer with 18 seconds remaining gave Indiana an upset win over No. 4 Purdue in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The drought is over in Bloomington.

Rob Phinisee hit a three-pointer with 18 seconds remaining as Indiana snapped a nine-game losing streak to rival Purdue Thursday night with a 68-65 win over the No. 4 Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Phinisee scored 20 points to lead Indiana. Xavier Johnson added 18 for the Hoosiers. Indiana's leading scorer, Trayce Jackson-Davis, was held to just four points on the night.

Jackson-Davis picked up his third foul early in the second half and his fourth with more than seven minutes to play.

Jaden Ivey led the Boilermakers with 21 points, but his three-pointer at the buzzer rattled around before bouncing away.

IU knocks off No. 4 Purdue 68-65. 9-game losing streak is officially over. Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers finally get it done. pic.twitter.com/IUOL2YImR9 — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) January 21, 2022

Purdue jumped out quickly, scoring the first seven points of the game and leading 16-8 with 13:36 left in the first half. But Indiana clawed back, tying the game at 24 on a Jordan Geronimo dunk with 5:40 left, then outscored the Boilermakers 13-4 to finish the half with a 37-28 lead.

Indiana held their lead for more than 16 minutes into the second half before a jumper from Ivey tied the game at 63 with 3:38 to play. Purdue took a 65-63 lead on a Mason Gillis layup with 1:11 to play and had a chance to extend the lead to four, but Trevion Williams missed a short jumper, then tipped the ball out of bounds, giving the ball back to IU with 33 seconds left.

Phinisee missed a three-pointer with 20 seconds left, but Purdue tipped the ball out of bounds to keep possession with the Hoosiers with :18.8 remaining. Phinisee took the ensuing inbounds pass and hit a three-pointer from the right corner to give Indiana a 66-65 lead.

Ivey had a chance to put Purdue back ahead with eight seconds remaining, but his floater came up short. Jackson-Davis grabbed the rebound - his only board of the game - then made two free throws to give Indiana its final margin of victory.