Wisconsin erases 22-point deficit, tops Indiana

Wisconsin has won 19 straight home games over Indiana.
MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis scored 23 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:18 left to help No. 22 Wisconsin erase a 22-point deficit and beat Indiana 64-59 to extend its home domination in the series. 

Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has won 19 straight home games over Indiana, which hasn’t beaten the Badgers in Madison since a 69-59 decision on Jan. 25, 1998. 

Wisconsin trailed 42-20 late in the first half and was down 42-25 at the intermission, but scored the game’s final 11 points. The Badgers outscored Indiana 16-2 over the last 5:50.

Race Thompson led the Hoosiers with 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Indiana will host Merrimack Sunday at noon at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

