Dad caught on live TV during UGA parade smelling child's diaper

He checked the child's diaper on live TV while a sports reporter was covering the Georgia football parade and celebration.

ATHENS, Ga. — Fans watching live coverage of the championship parade for the University of Georgia got to witness a classic dad moment on live TV.

Last week, Georgia sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team returned home to a party that the state of Georgia waited more than four decades for - the national championship victory parade.

It was during this parade that the iconic dad moment was captured. A sports reporter with WXIA, one of 13News' sister stations, was reporting live from the parade when a man holding a baby walks by. As he walked behind the reporter, he could be seen giving the "sniff test" to the baby's diaper.

It was a relatable moment for every parent out there.

We'd like to say this was a spontaneous sniff that was either perfectly or imperfectly timed, depending on how you look at it. But the WXIA crew said they spotted the dad attempting to photobomb reporters a handful of times.