The Boilermakers rebounded from their roughest week of the season with perhaps their most impressive win this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — There were big crowds downtown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday for the final Crossroads Classic. After 11 years, the popular event tipped off for the final time.

Jaden Ivey scored 22 points and Zach Edey finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 3 Purdue rout Butler 77-48 in the first game of the day.

The Bulldogs were led by Bryce Golden with 17 points and Jayden Taylor with 11 but had a four-game winning streak snapped and trailed by as many as 36 points in the second half.

The Boilermakers improved to 10-1 this season.

2️⃣0️⃣-2️⃣



Purdue’s record vs. in-state foes since the start of the 2016-17 season. pic.twitter.com/NAv2t9Nexl — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 18, 2021

The Bulldogs open Big East play on Thursday with a road game at St. John's. Saturday's game was their final non-conference matchup of the season.

In the second game of the day, Indiana University took on Notre Dame University.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points with 12 rebounds, Parker Stewart added 12 points and Indiana rallied past Notre Dame 64-56.

Jackson-Davis, who has 26 career double-doubles and three this season, had a dunk and a pair of free throws to finish off a 12-3 surge for the Hooisers as they broke away from a tie at 46.

Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson each scored 11 for Indiana.