Balanced Cleveland State earns 78-72 win over IUPUI

Credit: Adobe Stock/Daniel Thornberg

CLEVELAND — Tujautae Williams scored 15 points as Cleveland State beat IUPUI 78-72 on Sunday.

Williams had eight rebounds for the Vikings (14-9, 9-3 Horizon League). Drew Lowder added 15 points and three steals. Tristan Enaruna scored 14 points.

The Jaguars (3-20, 0-12) were led in scoring by Armon Jarrard with 22 points. IUPUI also got 13 points from Jlynn Counter. DJ Jackson also had 11 points. The loss was the Jaguars' 10th straight.

IUPUI is scheduled to take on the Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. 

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

