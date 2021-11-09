Harris leads Butler to 56-47 win over IUPUI

Chuck Harris scored 16 points to lead Butler to a season-opening 56-47 win at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chuck Harris scored 16 points to lead Butler to a season-opening 56-47 win in a crosstown battle with IUPUI.

The Bulldogs took a 10-9 lead on a Jair Bolden three-pointer with 10:32 left in the first half and never trailed again. Butler led by as many as 15 points in the victory.

B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars with 14 points in the loss at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Butler is back at home Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Central Arkansas.