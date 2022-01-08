x
College

Kunkel scores 25 in No. 22 Xavier's 87-72 win over Butler

Paul Scruggs contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Xavier.
Credit: AP
Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Butler, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Kunkel scored 25 points off the bench to lead No. 22 Xavier past Butler 87-72 on Friday night.

Kunkel sank 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 3-point shots for the 12-2 Musketeers. Paul Scruggs contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Xavier.

Aaron Thompson scored 20 and Bryce Golden 19 points for the 8-6 Bulldogs. Butler cut the deficit to seven twice but could get no closer.

Next up, the Bulldogs travel to Washington D.C. to face Georgetown on Thursday, Jan. 13. 

