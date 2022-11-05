Luka Zurak drills 56-yarder to lift Butler over San Diego 26-23 in dramatic last second victory

Luka Zurak is in his first season as the regular placekicker and his only miss in 12 tries was earlier in Saturday's game.

SAN DIEGO — Luka Zurak's 56-yard field goal as time expired gave Butler a dramatic 26-23 victory over San Diego on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (7-2, 5-1 Pioneer Football League) trailed throughout the game and were behind 23-13 with 13:33 to play.

Zurak hit a 44-yard field goal and Bret Bushka threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Luke Wooten to tie the score at 23 with 2:13 to go. The Bulldogs forced a three-and-out then drove 21 yards to the San Diego 39-yard line before Zurak hit his fourth field goal of the game.

A senior and long-time punter, Zurak is in his first season as the regular placekicker and his only miss in 12 tries was earlier in Saturday's game.

Bushka was 25-of-41 passing for 268 yards with the one touchdown to Wooten, who caught 14 passes for 147 yards.

Judd Erickson completed 24 of 34 passes for 246 yards with three touchdowns for San Diego (3-5, 2-3). Re-al Mitchell led the Toreros with 38 rushing yards and 60 yards receiving.

Butler's victory was an uncommon occurrence in the series that San Diego now leads 21-6. The Toreros had won nine straight and 16 of the last 17 against the Bulldogs.