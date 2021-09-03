Ball State pulls away for 31-21 win over Western Illinois

A pair of central Indiana high school products ran for touchdowns in the Ball State win Thursday.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Drew Plitt threw two long touchdown passes to Justin Hall and Ball State pulled away in the second half for a 31-21 victory over Western Illinois in a nonconference season opener.

Plitt connected with Hall for a 49-yard score midway through the first quarter to open the scoring and fired a 48-yard scoring strike to Hall midway through the third quarter to give the Cardinals a 21-14 lead.

Freshman Carson Steele, a Center Grove graduate, raced 37 yards for a TD early in the fourth quarter to make it 28-14 and Jake Chanove added a 35-yard field goal to cap Ball State’s scoring.

Will Jones, a senior from Lapel, led the Cardinals with 93 yards rushing and also scored a touchdown.

The win was the eighth straight for the Cardinals, dating back to last season.