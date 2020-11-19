Plitt, Huntley lead Ball State over Northern Illinois 31-25

Caleb Huntley ran for 103 yards and Ball State beat Northern Illinois Wednesday night.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Drew Plitt threw a pair of touchdown passes, Caleb Huntley ran for 103 yards and Ball State beat Northern Illinois 31-25.

It was a program record seventh consecutive 100-yard game for Huntley, who carried the ball 25 times including a 3-yard touchdown.

Plitt threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Antwan Davis in the first half, and his 7-yarder to Yo’Heinz Tyler stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 28-14 early in the fourth quarter.