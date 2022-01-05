Kent State tops Ball State 66-65 with late basket

Days after a last-second win over Bowling Green, the Cardinals had the tables turned against Kent State.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Justyn Hamilton put back an offensive rebound with 10 seconds left to give Kent State a 66-65 win over Ball State in a Mid-American Conference battle.

The game was tied four times in the final three minutes and neither team led by more than two points down the stretch.

With 22 seconds remaining and the Golden Flashes leading by two, Hamilton fouled Tyler Cochran on a jump shot that tied the game. Cochran knocked down the free throw to give the Cardinals a one-point lead that was erased by Hamilton's heroics.

Miryne Thomas, the hero of Saturday's comeback win over Bowling Green, missed a three-point shot with 2 seconds remaining.

Cochran led Ball State with 23 points and nine rebounds. Demarius Jacobs added 16 points and Payton Sparks scored 12 and grabbed nine boards in the loss.

The Cardinals' leading scorer on the season, Luke Bumbalough, was held to just three points on 1-of-9 shooting. He was 1-of-8 from three-point range in 35 minutes of action.

The largest lead by either team in the contest was a four-point Ball State advantage late in the first half.

Sincere Carry scored a game-high 26 points and played all 40 minutes for Kent State, who moved to 2-1 in the MAC with the win.