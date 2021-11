Luke Bumbalough scored 21 points for the Cardinals in the loss.

STATESBORO, Ga. — Luke Bumbalough scored 21 points, but Ball State faltered down the stretch to drop their season opener at Georgia Southern 82-71 Tuesday.

Bumbalough was 5-of-9 from three-point range for the Cardinals, who led the Eagles 60-58 with 7:54 remaining. The game was tied 41-41 at halftime.

Six Georgia Southern players finished in double figures in the win, led by Gedi Juozapaitis, who scored 15.