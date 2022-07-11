Ball State sets record with 70-point blowout of D-III Earlham

The Cardinals' 109-39 win set a new school mark for largest margin of victory.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State took aim on the record books in a season-opening win against Division-3 Earlham Monday night.

The Cardinals set a school record for largest margin of victory with a 109-39 victory. The 70-point differential broke the previous mark set in a 64-point win over Cardinal Stritch in 1989. The 109 points is the 13th highest total in Ball State history.

Six Cardinals scored in double figures in the debut of head coach Michael Lewis. Demarius Jacobs led all scorers with 19 points, while Mickey Pearson Jr. tallied a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Ball State.

Lawrence Central grad Jaden Terry led the Quakers with 12 points in the loss. His three-pointer gave Earlham a 3-2 lead about a minute into the game, but the Cardinals opened it up from there, leading 55-19 at halftime.